Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after buying an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Salesforce by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after buying an additional 979,108 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average of $277.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total transaction of $3,637,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,210,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $181,608,198. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

