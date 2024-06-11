SALT (SALT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,507.86

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. SALT has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $7,507.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,387.27 or 1.00046950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00091214 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02242275 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,669.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

