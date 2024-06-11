Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Samsara stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,483 shares of company stock worth $58,215,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

