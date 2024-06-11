Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $349.78 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $349.78 million and $16.78 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $189.29 or 0.00277295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,847,799 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,850,887.08212253. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 192.93566937 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $15,787,745.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

