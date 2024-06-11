ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Rachel Hayden Sells 3,582 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $164,807.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,811.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 158,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

