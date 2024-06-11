Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Oldfield Buys 65 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £247.65 ($315.36).

Shares of LON:SDR traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372.80 ($4.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,113,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.50. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.20 ($4.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

SDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 489 ($6.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($4.78) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

