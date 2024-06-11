Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.01

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$330.01 and last traded at C$330.01, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$317.50.

Senvest Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$294.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Company Profile

In related news, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total value of C$261,018.00. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.