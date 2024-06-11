Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $130.64 and last traded at $129.21. Approximately 3,250,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,389,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.76.

Specifically, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock worth $12,456,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

