Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 211.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.

SLS stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.49. 174,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,171. The stock has a market cap of C$677.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.44.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

