Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 211.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
