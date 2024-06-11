Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $40.85 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,677 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 4.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $40,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $6,659,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,225 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. 323,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,602. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.