Southernsun Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Malibu Boats makes up approximately 2.9% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,801. The company has a market capitalization of $746.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

