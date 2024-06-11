Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 31,179 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises 3.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stepan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stepan by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Stepan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,023. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.