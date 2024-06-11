Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading Down 5.1%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.19. 6,372,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,138,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after buying an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

