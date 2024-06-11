SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.55.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

