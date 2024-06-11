SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,877,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,109,555 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

