SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.96. 82,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,078. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.