Srinivas Vedula Sells 1,486 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,224. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $238.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 166,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

