STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $38.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $39.83. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 43,359 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 44.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

