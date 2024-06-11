Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

