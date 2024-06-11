Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110,805 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Starbucks worth $232,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 211,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.60. 8,698,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

