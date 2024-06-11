Steem Hits One Day Volume of $4.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Steem has a total market cap of $107.28 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00662397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00116290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00260273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00076245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,863,530 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

