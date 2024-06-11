Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.74 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $108.40 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,941.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.00665796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00113885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00260961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00077655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,824,110 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

