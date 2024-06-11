Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 38,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $4,323,104.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,066,283.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,038 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,567. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of STRL stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. 3,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

