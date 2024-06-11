StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

