StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
ISDR stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
