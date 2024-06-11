StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.