StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

