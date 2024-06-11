StockNews.com Downgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

