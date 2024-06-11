StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,209.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

