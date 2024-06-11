StockNews.com Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $405.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.74. Medpace has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

