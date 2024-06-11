StockNews.com Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $503.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

