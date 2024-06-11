StockNews.com Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.56.

CHRW stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

