Stratis Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $53,939.58 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.00 or 0.05264126 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

