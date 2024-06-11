Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $764.91 and last traded at $779.83. 1,107,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,656,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $786.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $851.96 and a 200 day moving average of $691.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.