Superstring Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. 1,031,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,544. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.