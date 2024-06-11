Superstring Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. 1,031,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,544. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

