Superstring Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
YS Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
YS Biopharma Profile
