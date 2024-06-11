Superstring Capital Management LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KROS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 434,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KROS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

