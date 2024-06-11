Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.81

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 23557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.