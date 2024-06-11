Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,362 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.6% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MELI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,601.88. 181,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,256. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,573.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,606.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.