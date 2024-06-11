Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 984 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AON by 410.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $287.37. 426,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,763. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

