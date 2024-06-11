Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 30,420 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,549,000 after purchasing an additional 138,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 79.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.96. 3,630,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

