Symmetry Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

OIH stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.85. 697,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

