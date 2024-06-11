Symmetry Investments LP Invests $2.77 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,426. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

