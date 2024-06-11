Symmetry Investments LP Invests $697,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $446.39 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,326,936 shares of company stock worth $1,052,358,872. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

