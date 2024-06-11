Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.