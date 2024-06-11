Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

