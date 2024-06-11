Symmetry Investments LP Sells 57,070 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,070 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PTEN traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

