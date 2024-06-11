Symmetry Investments LP Takes $2.55 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 116,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 676,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 150,557 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,035,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,534. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

