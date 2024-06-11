Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $430.46 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $431.10.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

