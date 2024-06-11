Symmetry Peak Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. 1,215,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.