Symmetry Peak Management LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $2,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 92.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 504,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 242,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 556.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,730. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvast had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $81.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

